Details on Working Relationship Between AEW and DDT, How Long AEW Has Konosuke Takeshita

During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, there was some discussion on how long AEW still has Konosuke Takeshita on the roster while he is on excursion from DDT.

According to Dave Meltzer, Takeshita will be performing outside of Japan for a year or so and currently lives in the United States. However, he added that even if he goes back to Japan, AEW can bring him back whenever they want. It was noted that AEW has a “good relationship” with DDT. Details of his deal with DDT are unknown.

It was suggested that if AEW doesn’t do anything with him soon, somebody else could sign him and make him a star. Meltzer specifically said that WWE is currently looking for a Japanese wrestler with a large build, which Takeshita has.