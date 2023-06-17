wrestling / News
Details On Wrestler Scheduled To Be Backstage For Tonight’s AEW Collision Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
June 17, 2023 | Posted by
Tonight is a big night for AEW, as they debut the new show Collision with the return of CM Punk. Fightful Select reports that another wrestler is likely being brought in for the event. According to the report, Hero has been looked at for at least a backstage role and was scheduled to be in Chicago tonight. He would be working with AEW on a trial basis.
As noted, at least for now it’s only a backstage role and it’s unknown if there are any plans for him to wrestle. However, Hero mentioned in a recent interview that he’s not retired and waiting for the right opportunity to arise. Fightful notes that several independent promoters have been interested in booking him.
