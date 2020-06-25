Details on WWE Mask Policy And How It Differs From Orange County Policy

It was reported yesterday that multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the WWE, with Adam Pearce, Renee Young and Kayla Braxton among them. Orange County, where the WWE Performance Center is located, revealed on June 18 that they have passed an ordinance that everyone in the county and city are required to wear face masks. This includes when they are outside and in public whether they’re working, living or just visiting. The policy officially began on June 20.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE officials believe that the mask ordinance does not apply to them since they are in a privately owned facility. In other words, if someone is inside the WWE PC, they don’t have to wear a mask. The lack of masks may have contributed to the recent surge in positive COVID tests.

As we noted earlier today, there are now rules in place for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that anyone traveling in from Florida has to have a mandatory 14-day quarantine. This could end up causing issues for those employed by WWE.

The current plan is for WWE to do more testing before this week’s TV tapings on Friday.