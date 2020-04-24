Details on WWE Talent Morale Regarding Taping Shows During Pandemic, WWE Continuing To Use Jerry Lawler

It was reported earlier this week that an anonymous WWE employee claimed they were being forced to work the ongoing TV tapings, even though there is a pandemic going on. WWE has told employees they are welcome to stay home if they want, such as Roman Reigns deciding to not work Wrestlemania and Kyle O’Reilly not working NXT events. However, the employee still says WWE is making certain people work there even though WWE is not following social distancing guidelines. WWE responded with a statement saying the allegations were false.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been talents in WWE who are concerned and others who, while worried, said they don’t think there’s a solution that WWE could do that would be good. If the company shut down, for example, that would hurt people financially.

One big thing everyone seems to agree with is that WWE doesn’t have a reason to be using Jerry Lawler at the tapings. Lawler is of advanced age, has a history of heart issues (and a family history of heart problems) and WWE doesn’t appear to be maintaining social distancing with him. This was evidenced on RAW when Lawler, Byron Saxton, Tom Phillips and the Street Profits were all together at the announce table. There have also been Instagram posts from backstage showing the social distancing guidelines were not being followed.