wrestling / News
Details On WWE Wanting Wrestlemania To Have Strong Main Event
The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Drew McIntyre both eliminated Brock Lesnar and won the Royal Rumble is that Vince McMahon wants to have the strongest Wrestlemania main event possible.
The idea is to push Lesnar vs. McIntyre as strongly as possible over the rumored match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. It will be pushed as the main event unless there’s an outside attraction match. The original idea, when Reigns was set to win, as that McIntyre would eliminate Lesnar but Reigns would win the Rumble. The idea at the time was that McIntyre wouldn’t need to win since he knocked out Lesnar, and the Rumble would set up both title matches. However, McMahon decided Lesnar vs. McIntyre is the main event, so the company is working to making it as strong as possible.
