Details on WWE’s Strategy For Using NXT Talent to Put People Over on Raw

– The WON has new details on WWE’s current strategy of using NXT talent on Raw to put stars over. As previously reported, Deonna Purrazzo appeared on this week’s Raw in a loss to Asuka and the current idea is apparently that they can use people who are not on television to lose in competitive matches to Raw anbd Smackdown talent.

The report notes that if talent is being used on NXT’s TV show, they are not to be brought to the other shows to lose because WWE is now airing NXT on USA Network and getting the brand involved in PPVs like Survivor Series and the upcoming Royal Rumble. If the talent who do appear on Raw or Smackdown like Purrazzo impress in their work, they can be brought up, while those on NXT can only be brought up in planned situations.

Essentially, WWE is no longer considering the NXT television brand to be a feeder system now that it is in competition with AEW, so we won’t be seeing people like Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, Rhea Ripley, or the Undisputed Era being brought up when they’re in the middle of programs without warning anymore.