Details on Original 2020 Plans for Shayna Baszler
July 6, 2020 | Posted by
WWE’s original plans for Shayna Baszler this year were much different than they have ultimately turned out, according to a new report. Fightful Select has confirmed some longstanding reports that Baszler was supposed to win the Royal Rumble before the decision was made to go with Charlotte Flair.
In terms of more recent aspects, the site reports that Baszler was set to win the Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, and Lynch has even said that she pitched that idea on the Bellas Podcast. However, it obviously didn’t end up happening and Fightful says it was because Vince McMahon didn’t believe it would be as effective if it wasn’t in front of any fans.
