Details On Original Plans For Seth Rollins’ Match On WWE Raw

WWE changed up plans for Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship open challenge on this week’s Raw, and a new report has details on the original plans. As reported, Rollins opened the show set to defend the World Heavyweight Title in an open challenge but was attacked by Finn Balor. The Miz then came out and said he was going to going to accept Rollins’ challenge so instead he offered his own open challenge, which led to Tommaso Ciampa’s return and a win over Miz.

According to Fightful Select, the original plan was to have Ciampa answer the open challenge, with the match scheduled to receive a lot of time and end in a non-finish. That was changed several times over the weekend and again a few hours before the show. The match was internally listed as “TBA vs. Seth Rollins.”

The change was one done by Vince McMahon. All of those originally planned for the match wanted it to go through as planned and people backstage said that those around the match were “clearly frustrated” that it was changed.

There was a plan internally to reunite Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Gargano was backstage but wasn’t planned for the show by the night of the episode.