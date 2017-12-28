More Details on Paige’s Live Event Injury, She Wasn’t Hospitalized

As previously reported, Paige was injured at last night’s WWE house show in Uniondale. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears to be a rib or head injury when Paige took a hard kick to the back from Banks that she wasn’t ready for and it stunned her. The early belief was it was just a mild stinger and she was at the hotel bar feeling better after the show. There is no word if she’ll have to miss any shows. PWinsider reports the same and notes that she may be pulled from the remainder of the live events this week as a precautionary measure, especially given her history with neck issues.