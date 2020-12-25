Details On Plans For 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Inductions at WrestleMania 37

WWE wasn’t able to hold a Hall of Fame ceremony at WrestleMania 36, so they’re looking ahead to 2021’s big PPV according to a new report. As was revealed back in March, WWE canceled their Hall of Fame ceremony along with their other planned events in conjunction with WrestleMania 37 such as the NXT Takeover. The planned Hall of Fame inductees were John Layfield, Dave Batista, Davey Boy Smith, Jushin Liger, The Bella Twins and the NWO (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman).

According to the WON, the plan is now to do the Hall of Fame ceremony at WrestleMania 37. The ceremony is likely to be a virtual one as opposed to a live event, though that depends on a lot of factors as we move closer to the date and the picture of how the pandemic looks becomes clearer.

There’s no word on if there will be additional inductees for 2021, or if the 2020 class will make up the whole of the induction ceremony. WrestleMania 37 is currently slated for March 28, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.