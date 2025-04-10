Details On The Plans For AEW Dynasty Finish, Injury Bug That Affected The PPV

As previously reported, the Young Bucks made their return at AEW Dynasty this past Sunday and cost Swerve Strickland the World title, helping Jon Moxley. Fightful Select has more detials on the creative plans for the event as well as how injury bugs potentially affected those plans.

When news broke that Bryan Danielson was backstage at the show, rumors started that the finish was his call. However, that was not the case. Every final decision for AEW TV comes from Tony Khan. One source joked that if Bryan Danielson had that much power, he wouldn’t have won the world title last year. It was noted that the decision was Khan’s.

There were many in AEW who weren’t sure how long the Young Bucks would be out prior to their return, and talent had made pitches to work with them. The Bucks were backstage at a recent show in California but left before it began. They were also on hand for Christopher Daniels’ final match in Cincinnati. Some sources suggested that they hadnt’ heard about the Bucks being part of long term plans, while another source said that “we planted seeds for this a while back.”

There’s no word on if there was ever a plan for Swerve to win the title, and the plan was reportedly for Moxley to have a long title reign even before he won. AEW has been talking about the success of the Moxley/Death Riders angle backstage, noting that there’s been a “disconnect” with fans online. AEW said that their live+DVR numbers have went up with Moxley as champion, peaking with the street fight he had with Cope.

One source suggested that Jay White was planned for a heel turn before his injury, and it was implied that he might have been involved with the main event. White’s injury did cause “significant” changes in the creative plans last week. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy and Brian Cage, who were also injured, were also planned for Dynasty before that.