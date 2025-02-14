Details On Plans For Chad Gable Learning ‘Dark Arts’ of Lucha Libre

Chad Gable recently announced on an episode of RAW that he was taking a break from WWE in order to “learn the dark arts of Lucha Libre”. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE had been interested in bringing in someone from a Mexican promotion to be part of the angle. This would likely be AAA, as CMLL has no relationship with WWE and currently works with AEW.

WWE ended up not going with the idea at the last minute and are now going in a different direction.