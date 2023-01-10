Details On Plans For Edge’s Return As Of November

A new report has some details on creative plans for Edge for upcoming PPVs that were being discussed late last year. Fightful Select reports that as of November, the working plan was to have the WWE Hall of Famer face Finn Balor upon his return at the Royal Rumble. It’s important to note that this information was head of Survivor Series, but the match was scheduled to be a Hell in a Cell match.

The report goes on to note that the plan also had Edge and Beth Phoenix teaming up at Elimination Chamber in Montreal to take on Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Of course, it must be said that this was a couple of months ago and that plans can change, with the matches not official until they are announced.