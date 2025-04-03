Details On Plans For First Feud For Rey Fenix on WWE Smackdown

Rey Fenix is set to make his WWE debut this Friday on Smackdown, and plans for his first feud may have already been set. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Fenix’s first feud in WWE will be with Andrade. He noted that he’s unsure if the feud will begin on Friday, but that is the current plan for him. Fenix and Andrade previously feuded in AEW in 2022, with Penta on Fenix’s side and Rush backing up Andrade.

Bryan Alvarez asked if Fenix or Penta could be drafted to the other’s show to give The Lucha Brothers a tag team run, which Meltzer said was a possibility.