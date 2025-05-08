wrestling / News
Details On Plans For Goldberg’s Retirement Match in WWE
Goldberg is set to wrestle his last match this year and WWE has already been discussing who his final opponent will be. Fightful Select reports that Goldberg could be on track for a match with GUNTHER, as the former World champion has been discussed for Goldberg’s last match. As of right now, the match is said to be on the table. No other details are known at this time, outside of that it has been discussed and is being considered.
Wrestlevotes notes that Goldberg’s name was brought up internally this past week for the first time since his appearance at Bad Blood. At that event, he had a confrontation with GUNTHER, who had negative things to say about him.
According to multiple sources, Goldberg’s name has been floated internally within WWE over the past week — the first time since his Bad Blood appearance and his interactions with Gunther. Feels like the inevitable return is nearing.
