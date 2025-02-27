wrestling / News
Details on Plans For TNA Wrestling Tapings This Summer
February 27, 2025 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that TNA is planning to hold a set of TV tapings in Pennslyvania this June on the road to Slammiversary. The company is planning to hold tapings on June 20-21 at Moon Township in the Pittsburgh area. A TNA VP visited the area in February before the decision was made.
TNA has yet to announce tapings for May or June.
