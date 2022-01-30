Details On Plans For Women’s Matches At WrestleMania 38 & 39

A new report has additional details on the planned Women’s Championship matches for WrestleMania 38. As noted last night, Ronda Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble by last eliminating Charlotte Flair, while Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Doudrop.

Fightful Select has confirmed a previous report by the Wrestling Observer that Flair vs. Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, while Lynch is planned to face Bianca Belair at the PPV. The site notes that Flair has been pushing for a match with Rousey at WrestleMania for months, and that WWE has been wanting Rousey to confirm plans to return pretty soon after she gave birth last year.

In addition, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan is for Rousey to face Flair at WrestleMania 38, and then Lynch at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.