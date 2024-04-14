Details On Plans For WWE Draft, How NXT Will Be Affected

The WWE Draft takes place later this month, and a new report has some details on how NXT will play into it. WWE announced on Raw last week that the 2024 WWE Draft will take place on the April 26th episode of WWE Smackdown and the April 29th episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select has some new details on the draft, noting that the roster-shuffling event has, as in past years, been planned to take place the week of the NFL Draft in order to capitalize on the media focus.

The report notes that sources close to NXT have indicated that the potential of main roster talent coming to NXT in the draft is possible. The Final Testament, Ivar and Natalya appeared on last week’s WWE NXT and that set the stage for other roster stars to potentially be drafted over as WWE renews their focus on making NXT the “third brand” and not just the developmental brand. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that the next two weeks of programming will focus on the draft as they lead into NXT Spring Breakin’.

In terms of NXT that are potentially going to Raw or Smackdown, several talent have been told by Shawn Michaels that he isn’t yet certain who will be drafted from the brand although Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov are both said to be “a lock” for such. Roxanne Perez’s potential roster move status is still uncertain. The D’Angelo Family and Baron Corbin have both been talked about as potential draftees.