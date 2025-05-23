Details On Possible Reasons For WWE Moving Wrestlemania 42 To Las Vegas

As previously reported, Wrestlemania is rumored to be headed back to Las Vegas next year after news broke that it will no longer be happening in New Orleans. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the reasoning from WWE deciding to move from New Orleans to Las Vegas for their biggest show of the year.

According to the WON, one of the reasons is due to how much money WWE made this year with Wrestlemania 41. It is believed that they wouldn’t be able to reach a similar amount in New Orleans. The company also enjoyed its time in Las Vegas, as key TKO executives live there and Nick Khan grew up in the city.

WWE is said to be planning to run Wrestlemania in Las Vegas on a regular basis in the future. The city wants to host Wrestlemania on years they can’t get the Super Bowl, Final Four or College Football National Championship.

WWE’s conversation with New Orleans happened several days before the decision was made. It was decided that Wrestlemania will be in the city in a future year and instead, 2026 will see the city get the Money in the Bank PLE. Neither New Orleans & Co. nor the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation have commented on why the location has been changed. However, there have been several corporate changes since the original deal was made and the city is working with TKO to expand their relationship with several events over several years, including Wrestlemania.