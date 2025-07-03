Details On Possible Wrestler Return at AEW All In: Texas (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling is preparing their biggest show of the year next weekend, which could see a possible return. According to Fightful Select, Sting has been discussed for a cameo or appearance of some kind at AEW All In: Texas in Arlington. The belief is that he could show up with Darby Allin, if Allin has a role set up for the show.

Sting lives in Texas and previously appeared at the All In ticket on sale event back in December. He said at the time he expects to appear. He will also be in the area for Starrcast.