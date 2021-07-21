Details on Producers of Matches at WWE Money in the Bank

A new report has revealed the producers of the various matches that took place at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked the matches:

* Roman Reigns vs. Edge: Michael Hayes

* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair: Adam Pearce

* Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston: Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Jamie Noble & Shane Helms

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: TJ Wilson & Pat Buck

* AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders: Chris Parks

* Usos vs. Mysterios: D-Von Dudley