wrestling / News
Details on Producers of Matches at WWE Money in the Bank
July 20, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has revealed the producers of the various matches that took place at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked the matches:
* Roman Reigns vs. Edge: Michael Hayes
* Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair: Adam Pearce
* Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston: Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble
* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Jamie Noble & Shane Helms
* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: TJ Wilson & Pat Buck
* AJ Styles & Omos vs. The Viking Raiders: Chris Parks
* Usos vs. Mysterios: D-Von Dudley