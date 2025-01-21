– On last night’s WWE Raw, Penta beat Pete Dunne in his second WWE match. PWInsider reports that Robert Roode and Jamie Noble produced the matchup.

– PWInsider also reports that last night’s Raw was a complete sellout. WrestleTix reported before Raw that the event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas had sold over 14,000 tickets ahead of the Netflix broadcast.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Jan 20, 2025 • 6:30 PM

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX Available Tickets: 70

Current Setup: 14,144

Tickets Distributed: 14,074 📈 +650 since the last update (1 day ago)

⏮ 3/8/2024: Smackdown 14,001 [SOLD OUT] pic.twitter.com/fVegRX8TzV — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 20, 2025

– As noted, Roxanne Perez and Bayley got into an altercation during Raw while Bayley was facing off against Nia Jax. You might have noticed that during the fray, a fan sitting ringside in the front row was accidentally kicked by Perez out of her seat while security guard was picking her up and escorting her away. You can view a clip of the inadvertent kicking accident below: