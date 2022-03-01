Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the original planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.

According to Fightful Select, initial signs are that Orton just suffered a stinger or tweak. WWE plans on monitoring the matter and make sure Orton isn’t more badly hurt.

The report notes that the original plan was to have RK-Bro win with a serious of RKOs, but that was obviously unable to happen. The situation was a result of Orton getting the wind knocked out of him, his ribs being crushed, and not being able to move. There is said to be no heat on Ford for the situation and is considered to be a matter of “s**t happens.”