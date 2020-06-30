Details on Raw Stars Missing This Week’s Episode

There’s a lot of speculation over who didn’t appear on last night’s Raw amid the recent COVID-19 positive tests in WWE, and a new report has details on why people weren’t there. Today’s Wrestling Observer Radio saw Dave Meltzer explain why several people didn’t appear live at the show including Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

Meltzer noted that Natalya did not test positive for COVID-19 and was held off the tapings as a precautionary measure, since as reported last week Tyson Kidd had a fever. Kidd has also tested negative for COVID-19. Liv Morgan was apparently on a boat trip with Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville with Rose’s mother. As for Mysterio, he and Dominick were scheduled to be there but instead did their segment from their home.

Austin Theory and Randy Orton were not at the show as well, though there’s no word on their health status — which is unsurprising, considering HIPAA laws. It’s certainly not to mean that they tested positive for the virus; the report was primarily regarding who was confirmed as not missing due to COVID-19 reasons.