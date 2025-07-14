Details On Reason For Long Run Time of AEW All In Texas

AEW All In: Texas ran for a total of six hours, not including Zero Hour, this past Saturday. It became the longest wrestling PPV in history, surpassing Wrestlemania 35’s five hour and twenty minute run time. According to Dave Meltzer on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason for this is because AEW wanted their show to eat into WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Meltzer noted that the show would have likely ended earlier if there wasn’t a “wrestling war” going on. WWE announced NXT The Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event for July 12, the same day as All In, and put Evolution the night after. AEW decided that they were not going to be “bullied” by WWE’s recent counter-programming and went head-to-head with the NBC show. They wanted their main event to be ongoing as Saturday Night’s Main Event started, which is what happened.