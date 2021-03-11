Details on ROH’s COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Ring of Honor has been taking steps can to keep talent safe from COVID-19 during the pandemic, and a new report has details on their protocols. Fightful Select has a new report outlining details on ROH’s personnel protocols for tapings.

The site reports that talent is required to take a test before travelling to the tapings, and then take another test once they arrive. They are then isolated for a few dates in their “bubble,” where they get a per diem to spend while there, and tested once more before they perform. ROH also has temperature tests and mask mandates.

With regard to the ring, canvasses are being changed and wiped down before each match and the ropes and turnbuckles are cleaned and sterilized.

ROH’s next big event is their 19th Anniversary show, which takes place on March 26th and will air on PPV and HonorClub with the first hour available free on “multiple platforms.”