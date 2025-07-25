Details On Why ROH Death Before Dishonor Changed Dates

As previously reported, AEW announced that ROH Death Before Dishonor will now take place on August 29, rather than September 5, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the shift was made due to a scheduling conflict involving Tony Khan, who is known for his consistent presence at TV tapings and major events. Khan had a prior commitment to attend a wedding on the original date, making it impossible for him to appear on September 5. To ensure his involvement, the show was moved up by one week.

It is part of the company’s residency in the venue, which includes three episodes of Dynamite and three episodes of Collision.