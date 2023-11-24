Details on Ronda Rousey Getting Booked For Wrestling REVOLVER and ROH

As previously reported, Ronda Rousey made her debut for ROH last night, teaming with Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Billie Starkz. This was a rematch from a Wrestling REVOLVER event the week before.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match is believed to be a one-off for Rousey, who wanted to team with Shafir before going off to have another child. While it was teased that Rousey could challenge Athena for the ROH Women’s title, this won’t happen any time soon, if at all. Khan previously said he was open to working with Rousey again, but unless things change, she appears to have no interest in working full time again.

No one knew that Rousey would appear for ROH until she was in the dressing room on the day of the show. It’s unknown why it was ROH and not AEW. It could have been that’s what Rousey wanted, or that it was Khan’s idea since Athena and Starkz are in ROH.

The match was booked for REVOLVER as Rousey wanted the match. Since it used talent from AEW/ROH, Tony Khan had to approve of it. At first he didn’t want his talent doing a match in Los Angeles so close to three AEW shows in the market. It’s believed Jon Moxley helped make the match happen, as he’s close to Sami Callihan (who runs REVOLVER) and high on Shafir. Khan eventually agreed, but requested the REVOLVER match end in a DQ so he could have the rematch at ROH with the finish of Rousey winning. Both the REVOLVER match and the ROH match were praised backstage.