More Details on Why Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appear on Monday’s Raw
March 14, 2018 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that Ronda Rousey missed Monday’s Raw because she was set for medical testing on Monday in Pittsburgh and was never scheduled for the show. PWinsider.com reports that Rousey missed the date because she was traveling to the Northeast to prepare for her WrestleMania match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey and Kurt Angle were both in Stamford, CT yesterday, working on the match.