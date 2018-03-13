Details on Why Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appear on Raw

– New details are available over why Ronda Rousey didn’t appear at this week’s episode of Raw. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Rousey’s lack of appearance at last night’s Raw. According to the site, Rousey was “incorrectly advertised” because she was set for medical testing on Monday in Pittsburgh and was never scheduled for Raw.

The site notes that this was not a case of Rousey skipping out on the show due to outside obligations and wanted to be there, but couldn’t due to the required testing. The announcement of Rousey appearing on every Raw leading to WrestleMania was posted across all social media platforms because each department saw it was posted online and didn’t have any reason to believe they couldn’t. The article has now been deleted from WWE.com.

Rousey will now be present at every Raw leading into WrestleMania, though it is conceivable that some of those may be dark segments.