Details on How Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya Was Booked on Raw

– Wrestling Observer Radio has new details on how last night’s match between Ronda Rousey and Natalya on Raw was laid out. According to the site, the match was not rehearsed ahead of time, with all the spots called in the fly during the match.

The reason for the lack of preparation comes from the fact that Raw was taped last week immediately after the live episode. Since Natalya had her gauntlet match earlier in the evening to earn the shot at Rousey, the two decided not to lay it out and instead improvise the match. Rousey won the match via armbar.