More Details On Ronda Rousey in WWE: Rousey Files Trademark For ‘Rowdy’ Name, News On Theme Song
ESPN reporters Darren Rovell and Ramona Shelburne have more details on Ronda Rousey signing with WWE. Rousey has filed three trademarks for the “Rowdy Ronda Rousey” name, which means that she would own it and not WWE.
Meanwhile, her theme song, “Bad Reputation”, was licensed by WWE for the Rumble from Joan Jett’s management. It’s unknown if they will keep using the song in the future.
Ronda Rousey has filed for three trademarks to "Rowdy Ronda Rousey."
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 29, 2018
As for her entrance music, I'm told WWE had to get special clearance from Joan Jett's camp for Ronda Rousey to use "Bad Reputation" at the Royal Rumble Sunday night in Philly as she did for years in the UFC.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 29, 2018