More Details On Ronda Rousey in WWE: Rousey Files Trademark For ‘Rowdy’ Name, News On Theme Song

January 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey Rumble

ESPN reporters Darren Rovell and Ramona Shelburne have more details on Ronda Rousey signing with WWE. Rousey has filed three trademarks for the “Rowdy Ronda Rousey” name, which means that she would own it and not WWE.

Meanwhile, her theme song, “Bad Reputation”, was licensed by WWE for the Rumble from Joan Jett’s management. It’s unknown if they will keep using the song in the future.

