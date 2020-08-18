Details on Roster Reaction to Amway Center Residency

A new report has some details on the WWE roster’s reaction to the Amway Center residency that kicks off Friday with Smackdown. According to Fightful Select, the word they’ve heard from talent in WWE has been unanimously positive so far to the move. As noted yesterday, WWE officially announced the move to the Amway Center starting with Smackdown which will mean a return live tapings.

According to the site, the roster is hoping that the move means shorter taping days, as some weeks have resulted in talent being there all day and tapings going past 1 AM. There has been some concern expressed over how the pandemic’s unpredictable nature could effect shows. All the talent said that they heard the news online and weren’t informed of the move officially as of last week.

WWE is now doing COVID-19 testing and has been for the last two months. When the company last sought to return to live events in April, they were still just doing temperature checks and many of the roster were worried about that. Those fears proved founded when WWE ultimately had an outbreak of positive tests in late June.

The residency was announced as continuing “for the foreseeable future” for Raw, SmackDown and PPVs while NXT is taping at Full Sail. Programming is still being done on closed sets with essential personnel only in attendance.