Details on Rumored Superstar Return for the Royal Rumble This Weekend (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– During a recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Live (via Ringside News), Dave Meltzer revealed that The Undertaker could be in line for an appearance at tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. According to Meltzer, the idea was pitched for The Undertaker to make an appearance at some point during the men’s Royal Rumble match.

Meltzer noted that while he couldn’t confirm The Undertaker’s appearance, he thought it was odd that WWE would have him appear at the event without advertising his appearance. The Undertaker recently made a return and cut a promo on the Raw 25th Anniversary show last Monday in New York. WWE did advertise The Undertaker’s return for that event. Bryan Alvarez responded to Meltzer that WWE’s focus is more on the event rather than the Superstars, so not advertising Undertaker’s appearance at the event doesn’t matter as much.

Additionally, to add to this story, PWInsider reported that The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are both in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania per several sources. The couple reportedly flew into the city last night.