Details On Salvation Army Event Hosted By Jeff Jarrett

In a new press release, the Nashville Predators have given details on an upcoming ‘Rock The Red Kettle Concert’ to benefit the Nashville area Salvation Army. It will be hosted by Jeff Jarrett and happens on Thursday at the Bridgestone Arena Plaza before the Predators take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Nashville, Tenn. (November 26, 2018) – Kick off the Red Kettle Season with the Nashville Predators at the Rock the Red Kettle Concert featuring performances by multi-platinum artists Big and Rich, Phil Vassar and Lonestar. Also appearing will be country duo, New North, as well as songwriter, and actress on ABC’s The Goldbergs, Hayley Orrantia. Hosted by WWE Hall of Fame Champion Jeff Jarrett, the Rock the Red Kettle event kicks off this season’s Red Kettle Challenge – where companies and groups can take One Kettle for One Team and Change One Life. Sign up at SalvationArmyNashville.org to participate or create your own virtual kettle.

All proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army Supportive Housing Program. Every $35 raised covers one night and $1,000 covers one month for a man, woman or family experiencing homelessness as they move towards finding their new home. For more information, please visit SalvationArmyNashville.org/RedKettleChallenge!

In addition to the above, Preds fans can also support the Salvation Army through donations during the game. Kettles will be set up outside and inside the arena for guests to participate. The Nashville Predators Foundation’s in-game auction proceeds on Thursday will also go toward the Salvation Army.