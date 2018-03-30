Details On Why Shane McMahon Will Be Able To Compete At Wrestlemania

As we previously reported, Shane McMahon is expected to appear on next week’s Smackdown and will still compete at Wrestlemania. This comes after news that he suffered acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia.

The Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda) reports that while the hernia does require surgery, McMahon is putting it off so he can be part of Wrestlemania. McMahon will team with Daniel Bryan against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The match is being set up in a way that will give McMahon a light workload. Since it’s a tag match, McMahon wouldn’t have to work as much as a singles and can be protected.

The hernia is not a work from WWE, although they said it was a result of the attack from Owens and Zayn. McMahon reportedly suffered the injury a week after that attack happened.