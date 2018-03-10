Details On Shane McMahon’s Rumored Wrestlemania Opponent (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Brad Shepard of Bodyslam.net spoke on Backstage in WWE with Brad Shepard & Jon Fisher (via Ringside News) and revealed that WWE may be changing their plans for Fastlane, as Shane McMahon’s opponent for Wrestlemania 34 is expected to be Dolph Ziggler.

Shane has been feuding with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, as well as having difficulties with Daniel Bryan. He has not had any interaction on TV with Ziggler.

Shepard said: ““It looks like plans have recently changed and now Shane McMahon’s match, it sounds like his opponent will be Dolph Ziggler. From what I’ve been told, that’s what they are looking to do. Shane has got to have his match and Dolph has never had a singles match at WrestleMania. It will be a good match, that’s fine. Not everything I am dying to see but.. That will be something to watch for if they do go with that — we should start seeing that build soon.“