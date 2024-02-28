Details On Shawn Spears’ WWE NXT Return

A new report has some details on Shawn Spears’ return to WWE NXT. As reported earlier, Spears made his return and attacked Ridge Holland. Spears was the man revealed to be behind the mysterious vignettes airing since NXT Vengeance Day. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has some details on Spears’ return to the company and brand.

According to the report, Spears’ return was kept quiet and few people in the company were aware of his return. Spears was not listed in internal documents as recently as the show going live at 8 PM ET and Holland’s promo only hate “quote man” listed as being part of it. Shawn Michaels filled Spears’ role in rehearsals earlier in the day.

According to one source, Spears was signed to a deal sometime before the first vignette aired for him at Vengeance Day. Spears was hidden backstage before his appearance and his return eas received well backstage.

As noted on commentary, he will be referred to as Spears going in NXT. Sources indicated to the site that Spears was let out of his AEW deal early.