Various News: Details On Summerslam Meet and Greet Tickets, Austin Aries Wants To Change The Face Of Impact, Zack Sabre Jr. Pulled From PROGRESS’ Wembley Show
July 17, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE announced the following regarding the Summerslam Meet and Greet ticket-sale…
The pre-sale for @WWE @SummerSlam Meet & Greet tickets begins TOMORROW at 10 AM ET, so be the first to get yours by using code: TWSLAM https://t.co/eDoBjGBQsI #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QhDdGawbvk
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2018
– Austin Aries believes Moose is a career failure, and he plans on defeating at Sunday’s Slammiversary PPV…
– PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that Zack Sabre Jr is out of their Wembley Arena show due to NJPW commitments…
BREAKING NEWS re @zacksabrejr and the #Wembley main event… https://t.co/LARpVLYnBK
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 17, 2018