Details On Tiffany Stratton’s Barbie-Themed Entrance at Wrestlemania 41

Tiffany Stratton got a special Barbie-themed entrance at WWE Wrestlemania 41, which included the use of holograms and AI. Owen Phillips of Proto Hologram sent us details about the special entrance and what went into it.

The entrance was created by the WWE production team, featuring a different Stratton in each box. This is the first time Proto has been used at a WWE event. Their technology allows anyone to “beam” into anywhere, and to create “hyper-real AI avatars”.

Proto uses hologram communications and AI spatial compute platform in finance, healthcare, education, retail, entertainment and sports. UFC CEO Dana White previously used an AI hologram of himself for Noche UFC at Sphere Las Vegas, while Manny Pacquiao used it to “beam” from Seoul to Los Angeles for a Triller press confernece. Francis Ngannou used it in a similar fashion to beam from Paris to Riyadh for a live Barstool Sports podcast on PFL.

Proto founder and chairman David Nussbaum said: “I’ve followed WWE for decades so to actually have Proto at WrestleMania is like some insane dream. One of my favorite things is seeing all the inventive things people come up to do with our hologram and AI tools — the WWE creatives have really raised the bar tonight — and Tiffany Stratton 100% sold it!“