wrestling / News

Details On TNA Wrestling Meet and Greets In Philadelphia This Weekend

June 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling will hold meet and greets with several of their talents this weekend in Philadelphia ahead of planned TV tapings.

Friday’s scheduled wrestlers include Mustafa Ali, Mike Santana, Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace. Saturday’s list includes Matt and Jeff Hardy, Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading