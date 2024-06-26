wrestling / News
Details On TNA Wrestling Meet and Greets In Philadelphia This Weekend
June 26, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling will hold meet and greets with several of their talents this weekend in Philadelphia ahead of planned TV tapings.
Friday’s scheduled wrestlers include Mustafa Ali, Mike Santana, Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace. Saturday’s list includes Matt and Jeff Hardy, Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich.
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace On Why She Turned Down Offers To Sign With WWE
- Rey Mysterio Addresses How Much Longer He Wants to Wrestle, Not Immediately Jumping to WWE After WCW Folded
- Eric Bischoff Defends WWE Clash At The Castle Main Event Finish
- Ted DiBiase Explains His Beef With Today’s Wrestling Lacking Believability