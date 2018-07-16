wrestling / News
WWE News: Details on Tonight’s Raw Dark Match, Matches Set For Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley vs. Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Elias is the advertised dark match for tonight’s WWE Raw.
– The WWE Smackdown crew is in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena tonight. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. Rusev vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe in a four-way is advertised.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Lashley (42)
* Chris Chetti (44)
* Jesse Ventura (67)
* Mil Mascaras (76)