WWE News: Details on Tonight’s Raw Dark Match, Matches Set For Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley vs. Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Elias is the advertised dark match for tonight’s WWE Raw.

– The WWE Smackdown crew is in Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena tonight. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a No DQ match for the WWE Championship, Jeff Hardy vs. Rusev vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe in a four-way is advertised.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Lashley (42)

* Chris Chetti (44)

* Jesse Ventura (67)

* Mil Mascaras (76)