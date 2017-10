– Smackdown runs a live event tonight in Abbotsford, British Columbia at Abbotsford Centre with the following advertised matches: Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, and AJ Styles vs. Rusev.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Justin Credible (44)

* Takao Omori (48)

* Kenny Omega (34)