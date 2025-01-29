Details On Touring Schedule Plans For WWE NXT

A new report has details on WWE’s plans for touring with NXT. The show has been going on the road for certain TV episodes in recent months, and Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that this is expected to continue.

According to the report, there are expected to be two tapings per month on the road with remaining weeks taped at the WWE Performance Center as is the norm. It’s not clear if this is a long-term plan or if the road tapings will increase in frequency down the line, but several sources said they can can see more dates taking place outside outside of Florida in the future.

This taping schedule allows WWE to tape WWE LFG and the like at the PC.