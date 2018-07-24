More Details on Triple H, Stephanie McMahon & Other WWE Executives Selling Stock

It was mentioned yesterday that some WWE executives including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kevin Dunn recently sold off some WWE stock. Here is a breakdown of the sales via wrestlinginc.com…

* Executive Vice President, Television Production, Kevin Dunn: 122,926 shares for $10,193,023.90

* Co-President, Michelle Wilson: 121,181 shares for $10,048,328.50

* Co-President, George Barros: 120,546 shares for $9,995,474.32

* Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon Levesque: 17,373 shares for $1,440,569.16

* Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul Levesque (Triple H) : 17,272 shares for $1,432194.24

* President, WWE Studios, Michael Luisi: 16,579 shares for $1,374,730,68

* Corporate Controller, Mark Kowal: 4,913 shares for $407,385.96