Details on Viewership Numbers For MLW Fusion on beIN Sports

A new report has viewership numbers for MLW Fusion’s run on beIN Sports. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston has historical numbers for the show, which began in 2018.

The site reports that the yearly quarter-by-quarter numbers for the show has been as follows:

Q2 2018: 5,100 viewers

Q3 2018: 3,600 viewers

Q4 2018: 8,100 viewers (9,300 with beIN Sports Espanol)

Q1 2019: 10,800 viewers (12,400 with beIN Sports Espanol)

Q2 2019: 4,400 viewers (6,800 with beIN Sports Espanol)

Q3 2019: 7,600 viewers (8,700 with beIN Sports Espanol)

Q4 2019: 7,600 viewers (9,700 with beIN Sports Espanol)

Q1 2020: 14,200 viewers (16,900 with beIN Sports Espanol)

Q2 2020: 9,200 viewers

Q3 2020: 11,400 viewers

Q4 2020: 7,800 viewers

Q1 2021: 4,600 viewers

Q2 2021: 2,300 viewers

The report notes that the 2021 decline coincides with the fact that beIN being available in less households in the US, down from 16 million in 2020 to 10 million. The show has moved a bit on beIN’s schedule over the years, starting at 8 PM ET on Friday nights and them moving to Saturdays at 9 PM in February of 2019. In March of 2020, the show moved to 10 PM on Saturdays.

The show airs not just on beIN Sports, but also on several other platforms including YouTube.

MLW President Court Bauer gave Thurston a statement which read:

“beIN has been a good partner and we’re now in our third deal with them as we outperform most of their other programming. The big soccer games still crush. We’re talking about expanding [on beIN Sports] with an MLW Challengers series. It would be 30 minutes, filmed in Miami. Possibly live. TBD. My goal is always to put eyes on the series, plus rights fees. So, that’s why we don’t just do beIN for Fusion. We do Fubo Sports Network, YouTube, Roku Channel, beIN, beIN Español, etc.”

As noted in his comments, MLW Fusion airs on multiple platforms with the majority of fans having access to episodes on YouTube.