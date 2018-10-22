Details On Vince McMahon’s Role In Producing Smackdown & Potential Impact of XFL, FOX Move

The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling Inc) reports that Vince McMahon’s appearance at the Smackdown 1000 tapings was a rare one, as McMahon hardly ever attends Smackdown events. He usually goes home or stays in the WWE offices after working RAW on Monday. However, he has an active role with Smackdown conference calls. He also oversees the script and makes changes if he needs to, but isn’t backstage every week. Those who are in charge still follow what he wants.

It’s unknown how this will change when Smackdown moves to FOX in October 2019 or when the XFL launches in 2020. McMahon has said that XFL will not take away from his WWE duties. Meanwhile, FOX is said to want a sports-oriented feel to the show, which contradicts Vince’s usual approach.