Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Measure of Success For AEW Collision

AEW Collision is now four weeks old, and a new report has details on what Warner Bros. Discovery considers a success for the show. According to Fightful Select, sources at WBD prior to the launch of the show said that they’re more interested in the show’s rankings than the raw numbers. The WBD sources note that they expect Collision to rank highly for the night, similar to how AEW Dynamite has on Wednesday nights for TNT.

The report notes that the sources said they largely consider a top 5 ranking to be a success. For context, the ratings, viewership, and ranking for AEW Collision for the three shows we have ratings for are below:

June 17th: 0.33 demo rating (816,000 viewers) – ranked #3 among cable shows.

June 24th: 0.21 demo rating (595,000 viewers)- ranked #5 among cable shows.

July 1st: 0.13 demo rating (452,000 viewers) – ranked #15 among cable shows.

WBS sources say they are quite aware that Collision will have tough competition in the fall against college football. Collision’s performance is expected to be a big factor in AEW potentially getting a new rights deal that would be beneficial to the company. Talks are said to be ongoing between the two sides.