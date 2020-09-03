Details on When AEW Signed Ricky Starks, Who Pitched Facepaint Idea

A new report has details on when Ricky Starks ended up getting signed to AEW. Fightful Select reports that while many people thought Starks got signed immediately after his match with Cody on the June 17th episode of Dynamite that was taped the week before, Starks said that he didn’t get offered a contract until the show actually aired on TNT. Tony Khan called him at that point and offered him the contract, and Arn Anderson contacted him to say that he was very lucky.

Starks also told the site that his facepaint mocking Darby Allin was his idea, and that he pitched it directly to Khan. He didn’t think that the pitch was very well-recieved but the company was in support of it and a few weeks later he did it.