Details On When Alexa Bliss’ Return Coalesced, Who She Replaced In Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss’ return at the Royal Rumble came together close to the event, and she reportedly replaced another star. Bliss made her return in the women’s Rumble match, a return that led to a few jokes on commentary about reporting late last month that Bliss’ return had been halted over contract disagreements.

Fightful Select, which hadn’t reported on Bliss’ status until yesterday when they said she would be at the Rumble, notes that the initial reports by PWInsider and the Wrestling Observer were accurate and that as of Saturday morning, other competitors had no idea Bliss would be in the match. Bliss was not at Friday rehearsals and Shotzi was originally scheduled for Bliss’ spot. Shotzi had been out of action for much of last year due to a knee injury and returned to NXT in January, which Fightful Select notes was a matter of “getting reps” to get ready for a main roster return.

The people in the company that the outlet spoke to were happy to see Bliss return, though some did feel bad about how it played out for Shotzi.